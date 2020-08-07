Former War Eagle, Seminole Bradham signs with Saints

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State Seminole and Wakulla War Eagle standout Nigel Bradham has signed with the New Orleans Saints after spending four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradham, a fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft by the Buffalo Bills, started 12 games for the Eagles in 2019, totaling 61 combined tackles (32 solo, two for loss) and recorded one interception.

The Crawfordville native was on the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl team.

In four years at Florida State, Bradham totaled 305 tackles (188 solo) and three interceptions. In 2009, Bradham led the team with 61 solo takedowns and 93 total tackles.

