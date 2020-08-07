Advertisement

FSU’s Jamarcus Chatman opts out of season due to COVID concerns

By Brendan Sonnone | Noles247
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State redshirt sophomore defensive end Jamarcus Chatman is sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FSU announced in a statement.

Chatman played in four games for FSU last season. He has no recorded stats.

Both Chatman and coach Mike Norvell provided statements on Chatman’s decision.

“The reason I chose to opt-out is because this is a serious deal that’s going on in the world today,” Chatman said. “A close friend of my family is in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 and that hit too close to home. My family and I decided that to be safe I should opt out this season.”

Added Norvell: “Jamarcus Chatman has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season. We respect his decision and, like any of our student-athletes who make this decision, he will remain on scholarship.”

The former three-star recruit from Rome, Ga. was projected to be a reserve defensive end for FSU in its new four-man front this season.

He is the first known FSU player to sit out the season due to health concerns amid the pandemic.

FSU beat out rival Miami for Chatman late in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Several marquee FSU players have recently stated their intention to play this season as some other stars across college football are sitting out the season due to health concerns. Preseason All-American defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and All-ACC wide receiver Tamorrion Terry expressed that they plan to play in 2020.

