Motions filed seeking bond for Travis, Gregory McMichael in Arbery case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Separate motions were filed in court Thursday requesting bonds for Travis and Gregory McMichael.

The McMichaels are two of three suspects charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in February in Glynn County.

The third suspect, William “Roddie” Bryan was recently denied bond during a court hearing in July.

The McMichaels are charged with malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. The father and son were indicted in late June.

The two have pled not guilty to all charges.

Also filed Thursday, was two motions to have two charges dropped. Attorneys for Travis and Gregory want the charges of malice murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony removed.

Graphic cell phone video led to a national uproar over the case and the fact that no one had been arrested at the time.

The video shows Travis McMicheal shooting Arbery in the middle of the road in a Brunswick neighborhood in February. Bryan was the one that recorded the video.

In an incident report, Gregory McMichael told police they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect.

