Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Aug. 7 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were a few showers and isolated storms Friday morning mainly south of I-10. Rain chances will remain this afternoon, though odds overall will be near 40%. The better rain chances will be in the eastern viewing area (e.g. Live Oak, Perry, and Valdosta). Highs will be near 90 near the coast to the mid 90s inland.

Rain chances will bounce between 30% and 40% this weekend with highs getting into the mid 90s. Not much of a change is expected for the first half of the new work week, but rain chances will be a little higher Thursday as a better moisture flow will be in place.

