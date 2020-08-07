Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Aug. 7 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were a few showers and isolated storms Friday morning mainly south of I-10. Rain chances will remain this afternoon, though odds overall will be near 40%. The better rain chances will be in the eastern viewing area (e.g. Live Oak, Perry, and Valdosta). Highs will be near 90 near the coast to the mid 90s inland.

Rain chances will bounce between 30% and 40% this weekend with highs getting into the mid 90s. Not much of a change is expected for the first half of the new work week, but rain chances will be a little higher Thursday as a better moisture flow will be in place.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: August 6, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, August 6.

Weather

NOAA: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be ‘extremely active’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Another organization is calling for an above-average hurricane season as the Atlantic basin has recorded nine named storms so far.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: August 6, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into the weekend.

Forecast

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances are entering the forecast as we head into the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 5.

Weather

Colorado State: 24 named storms possible during 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic basin could see more than 20 named storms during the 2020 season, according to a forecast released Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says temperatures may get as high as 97 degrees on Wednesday.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says temperatures may get as high as 97 degrees on Wednesday.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 4, 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat to stay in the forecast this week.

News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 4, 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat to stay in the forecast this week.