QB battle, new systems await Norvell, Seminoles as fall camp opens

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The release of Florida State’s 2020 schedule was just the tip of the iceberg on Thursday as new Seminoles head coach mike Norvell opened his first camp with the Tribe.

After a spring that hardly was, Norvell knows this fall will be different in more ways than one; hoping to get his team up to speed on their new systems without making this a month of information overload.

“Just like anything else, it’s a physical application and repetition of being able to execute that at a high level,” Norvell said. “So to say that we’re gonna have the full assault of what we plan on doing on offense, defense, special teams, that’s something that we’re going to have to continue to build to.”

A new staff means new competition, particularly at quarterback, where Jordan Travis and newcomers like Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purddy, will try to unseat incumbent James Blackman.

Norvell says the evaluation of his QB’s will continue throughout camp, with spring’s small sample size.

“I’ve had an opportunity to watch James and Jordan and Tate, the guys that were here in the spring, three times I got to see them throw a football. That’s where we are, that’s the reality of it. Obviously, with Chubba coming in this summer, we’re still waiting for tomorrow to go out on the field,” he said.

As is the story around the country, player safety and protocol was among the big stories of the day. But, don’t expect the Seminole defense’s biggest start to opt-out this season.

“I didn’t come back to sit out or opt-out and go prepare for the league,” said Marvin Wilson. “I think that’s the easy way out. For me, personally, I came back I have work to do in Tallahassee and I’m going to get that done.”

The Noles will hold their first practice of the fall on Friday.

