Salvation Army Stuff the Bus asking for school supply donations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Salvation Army and Walmart are partnering for the annual Stuff the Bus event during Florida’s back-to-school tax free weekend.

Captain Stephan Wildish says school is happening virtually or in person, and students need supplies either way.

Stuff the Bus has placed bins at Walmarts all over Tallahassee and in Quincy; they're asking you to pick up something extra on your shopping trip to donate to children in need.

Captain Wildish, a Salvation Army Core Officer, spoke about the importance of Stuff the Bus in 2020; he says COVID-19 has been difficult for many, and children might be feeling that as well.

“That could relieve some burdens for students and for some families, who have to decide where their money goes. Whether it’s food on the table or school supplies. And obviously it’s probably going to be food on the table,” said Captain Wildish.

Having the right supplies can help education for students, so that they're not feeling stressed about not having what they need.

One item that may be on school supply lists that has not been in the past: masks.

