Advertisement

Salvation Army Stuff the Bus asking for school supply donations

By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Salvation Army and Walmart are partnering for the annual Stuff the Bus event during Florida’s back-to-school tax free weekend.

Captain Stephan Wildish says school is happening virtually or in person, and students need supplies either way.

Stuff the Bus has placed bins at Walmarts all over Tallahassee and in Quincy; they're asking you to pick up something extra on your shopping trip to donate to children in need.

Captain Wildish, a Salvation Army Core Officer, spoke about the importance of Stuff the Bus in 2020; he says COVID-19 has been difficult for many, and children might be feeling that as well.

“That could relieve some burdens for students and for some families, who have to decide where their money goes. Whether it’s food on the table or school supplies. And obviously it’s probably going to be food on the table,” said Captain Wildish.

Having the right supplies can help education for students, so that they're not feeling stressed about not having what they need.

One item that may be on school supply lists that has not been in the past: masks.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tech stores see business boom as parents shop for technology for students

Updated: 45 minutes ago
As parents shop for school supplies during Florida’s back-to-school tax-free weekend, retailers are seeing a new trend.

News

Tech stores see business boom as parents shop for technology for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
As parents shop for school supplies during Florida’s back-to-school tax-free weekend, retailers are seeing a new trend, as more shoppers searching for technology to allow their children and teens to learn remotely.

Seminoles

Former War Eagle, Seminole Bradham signs with Saints

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida State Seminole and Wakulla War Eagle standout Nigel Bradham has signed with the New Orleans Saints after spending four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seminoles

‘He taught me how to love others’: Former teammates and friends remember Michael Ojo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Friday, former Florida State center Michael Ojo passed away at the age of 27.

Latest News

News

A seven-year-old boy is now the youngest COVID-19 victim in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sophie Lewis
A seven-year-old boy has become the youngest person known to die of COVID-19 in Georgia.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 7, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Abby Walton and Jacob Murphey on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 5, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Abby Walton and Edan Schultz on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 5, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bar owners rally for reopening at state Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Dozens of bar owners protested at the capitol Friday over the ongoing state-mandated closure.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 7, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago