South Georgia pastor’s parody video reaches a million viewers

Reverend Lonnie Lacy of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Tifton creates parody to Hamilton's 'We'll Be Back'.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - A Tifton pastor’s parody of the song ‘We’ll Be Back’ from the musical ‘Hamilton’ has gone viral and now reached more than a million viewers on YouTube.

Reverend Lonnie Lacey from St. Anne's Episcopal Church says the idea for the video came to him on July 3 when he watched 'Hamilton' for the first time.

Although his spin-off to the song is lighthearted, he tells WCTV writing the lyrics to it felt like writing a love song to his congregation.

"Obviously he (King George) meant it as a threat in a breakup song, but when I heard those words, I thought, 'That's exactly what my congregation needs to hear. That's the make-up song that we're looking for'," Rev. Lacy said.

St. Anne's has been closed for in-person worship services since early March due to the pandemic, and when Rev. Lacy was forced to cancel their annual talent show, he found the idea for his music video as an alternative.

Lindsey Roberts-Carney, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been a member of St. Anne's for about three years.

She's now one of more than a million people watching Rev. Lacy's music video.

"He and a lot of other people have gone out of their way to make sure that we still have that connection to our church," she said. "It's just really good for everyone, no matter what you believe. It was really a light in a time full of darkness."

Chris Beckham, the Vice President of Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce is also a member of St. Anne's and a fan of the video.

He says his favorite part is near the end when it shows Rev. Lacy re-opening their house of prayer.

“That message at the end of kind of ‘Here we are, we’re going to be back together’, that kinda stuck with me,” he said. “The world needs it right now. Our country needs it right now, to have this feeling of there’s something on the other side of all this.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

