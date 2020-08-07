Suwannee County senior living community sees spike in positive COVID cases, drawing concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Advent Christian Village says it saw dozens of positive COVID cases pop up at its facility, leaving loved ones of residents concerned.

“Initially, I was just very worried about my grandmother and you know what’s going to happen,” explained Chrissy Townsend.

Chrissy and Trey Townsend have loved ones in the Advent Christian Village, and they say rapid changes need to be made after 55 residents recently tested positive for COVID.

“For this place to spike from almost none to 60 cases in a week implies the ball was dropped somewhere,” said Trey Townsend.

In a Facebook announcement Thursday, ACV CEO Craig Carter discussed some precautions the facility is taking.

“Please know that the staff is working diligently to address this outbreak,” said Carter. “All residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been moved to Camilla and Magnolia neighborhood, while those who have received negative results have been moved to Daltwood.” ￼

Carter added that one doctor and five nurses from the VA are assisting the staff on-site.

“We continue to work closely with the Department of Health and the team from the VA remains here to provide assistance,” shared Carter.

But the Townsend’s believe that even more help is needed.

“I feel like they need significant resources and personnel to come and help bridge that gap because they just need more help,” said Chrissy Townsend.

The two are asking for government officials to step in and give a helping hand.

“You know, reach out to the powers that be, Governor DeSantis and just say these places need help,” said Townsend.

The Department of Health tells WCTV It’s engaged with Good Samaritan at Advent Christian Village to provide testing assistance, staff augmentation, resources and on-going support moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.