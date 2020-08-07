Advertisement

Suwannee County senior living community sees spike in positive COVID cases, drawing concerns

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Advent Christian Village says it saw dozens of positive COVID cases pop up at its facility, leaving loved ones of residents concerned.

“Initially, I was just very worried about my grandmother and you know what’s going to happen,” explained Chrissy Townsend.

Chrissy and Trey Townsend have loved ones in the Advent Christian Village, and they say rapid changes need to be made after 55 residents recently tested positive for COVID.

“For this place to spike from almost none to 60 cases in a week implies the ball was dropped somewhere,” said Trey Townsend.

In a Facebook announcement Thursday, ACV CEO Craig Carter discussed some precautions the facility is taking.

Our Aug. 6, 2020, COVID-19 (coronavirus) update by President/CEO Craig Carter.

Posted by Advent Christian Village on Thursday, August 6, 2020

“Please know that the staff is working diligently to address this outbreak,” said Carter. “All residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been moved to Camilla and Magnolia neighborhood, while those who have received negative results have been moved to Daltwood.” ￼

Carter added that one doctor and five nurses from the VA are assisting the staff on-site.

“We continue to work closely with the Department of Health and the team from the VA remains here to provide assistance,” shared Carter.

But the Townsend’s believe that even more help is needed.

“I feel like they need significant resources and personnel to come and help bridge that gap because they just need more help,” said Chrissy Townsend.

The two are asking for government officials to step in and give a helping hand.

“You know, reach out to the powers that be, Governor DeSantis and just say these places need help,” said Townsend.

The Department of Health tells WCTV It’s engaged with Good Samaritan at Advent Christian Village to provide testing assistance, staff augmentation, resources and on-going support moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Georgia pastor’s Hamilton parody video breaks 1 million views

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A Tifton pastor’s parody of the song “You’ll Be Back” from the musical Hamilton has gone viral and now reached more than a million viewers on YouTube.

News

Back to school sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
This year’s back to school sales tax holiday kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday, but parents are facing an uncertain future when it comes to how the upcoming school year will look.

News

Local pastor goes viral with Hamilton parody video

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Tifton pastor’s parody of the song “You’ll Be Back” from the musical Hamilton has gone viral and now reached more than a million viewers on YouTube.

News

Back to school sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago
This year’s back to school sales tax holiday kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday.

Seminoles

Former Florida State center Michael Ojo dies at 27

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Garrett Stepien | Noles247
Michael Ojo died Friday after suffering a heart attack during practice, according to eurohoops.net. He was only 27.

Latest News

Weather

NOAA: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be ‘extremely active’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Another organization is calling for an above-average hurricane season as the Atlantic basin has recorded nine named storms so far.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 7, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 7, 2020

News

What's Brewing? August 7, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
What's Brewing? August 7, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 7, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 6, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Aug. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Big Bend had a few showers this and isolated storms this morning, but could we see more to end the work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.