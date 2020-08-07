Advertisement

Tallahassee Urban League announces new voter’s polling site

A sign points where to vote at a polling station in Plano, Texas.
A sign points where to vote at a polling station in Plano, Texas.
By Will Desautelle
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League says it will host a new voter’s polling site, according to a press release.

President/CEO Curtis Taylor says the league’s designation as a polling place is a monumental accomplishment and historical event for the organization.

“We are elated to provide voting services to residents in our community and look forward to a successful working relationship with the Supervisor of Elections Office,” Taylor said.

Taylor says voters who reside in precinct 1301 and previously voted at the Lincoln Neighborhood Center will now vote at the Tallahassee Urban League located at 923 Old Bainbridge Road in the heart of Frenchtown. Voters who reside in precinct 1302 will continue to vote at the Lincoln Neighborhood Center.

Taylor says all voters affected by the change have been mailed an updated voter information card.

Voters can confirm their precinct and polling place at any time by visiting LeonVotes.gov and clicking on “Your Voter Info.”

Taylor says residents can vote at this new location in the primary election on August 18 and the general election on November 3.

The Tallahassee Urban League has existed for almost 51 years.

