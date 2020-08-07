Vikings blank Bearcats to open season, 8-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats traveled to Lowndes High School to take on the Vikings to open the softball season.

Lowndes took care of the visitors, 8-0.

The game was a scoreless affair until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Lowndes plated four runs in the frame before adding four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Full highlights of Thursday’s game can be seen in the video player above.

