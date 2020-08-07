Advertisement

Vikings blank Bearcats to open season, 8-0

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats traveled to Lowndes High School to take on the Vikings to open the softball season.

Lowndes took care of the visitors, 8-0.

The game was a scoreless affair until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Lowndes plated four runs in the frame before adding four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Full highlights of Thursday’s game can be seen in the video player above.

