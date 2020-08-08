Families of Leon County inmates plea for courts to release non-violent offenders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff's Office says 68 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loved ones of some of the inmates are raising the alarm and asking that non-violent offenders be released from the jail.

Tina White, the mother of a Leon County inmate, tells WCTV she feels her daughter is being sentenced to death.

White says her daughter is considered high for the coronavirus. She says her daughter has diabetes as in need of a blood transfusion due to a bleeding ulcer.

White says she has reached out to State Attorney Jack Campbell to plead that her daughter be released so she is able to get the medical attention she needs.

She says her daughter is locked up on a non-violent offense and she hasn't been before a judge due to the backlog of cases.

“In any other case if we didn’t have this pandemic going on with the COVID…it’s just I don’t believe my daughter will live 9 months in there,” said White.

White says her daughter has been incarcerated for six weeks and her daughter is fearful everyday because of COVID-19.

“The girls are really scared. They’re in close quarters. There’s like 60 to the pod right now,” she said.

Stacey Horvath, a former Leon County inmate, tells WCTV they have been given masks but must use the same one for more than a week period.

“We don’t have hand sanitizer inside of the jail. We are given disposable masks that we have to use over and over and over again,” said Horvath.

Horvath adds it's hard to quarantine and keep social distancing inside the jail.

“Most of the pods inside of the jail are open pods. You are touching distance from the next bed next to you so as far as self-quarantining it’s like ya know impossible,” said Horvath.

Horvath knew Tina White's daughter inside the jail and is pleading along with their loved ones for non-violent offenders to be released by the courts.

“I’m very scared, scared for my daughter’s life,” said Tina White.

State attorney, Jack Campbell tells WCTV it's up to a judge to release an inmate from the jail.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they are following all CDC guidelines when it comes to the health and welfare of the inmates.

LCSO says all inmates are provided with masks and new inmates are placed in a quarantine pod for 14 days and must have two negative test results before being released to the general population.

