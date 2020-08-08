Hannah’s Saturday, August 8th Evening Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It was a hot Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes in the low 100s. A few isolated showers are making there way through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday evening, but they will start to dissipate after sunset.

Saturday night temperatures will cool into the 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Sunday we’ll start the day with sunshine, but a few clouds and showers will return in the afternoon. It will also be hot with temperatures climbing back into the mid-90s and heat indexes in the low 100s.

