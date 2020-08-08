Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 8 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The showers and storms were back along the coast and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning. Those storms are expected to travel easterly through the morning in Taylor County and eastward. More showers and storms are possible again Saturday afternoon - around a 40% chance - with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Rain chances will be a little lower on Sunday (30%) with highs in the middle 90s inland. An upper-level disturbance a more deep moisture will increase rain chances starting Monday and last through late week. Highs will be in the lower 90s most days.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.