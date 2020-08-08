Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families of Leon County inmates plea for courts to release non-violent offenders

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Leon County Sheriff's Office says 68 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Families of Leon County inmates plea for courts to release non-violent offenders

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County Sheriff's Office says 68 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

After growth of Facebook page, Gov. DeSantis creates task force for next steps for caregivers during pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Abby Walton
Since early July, the Facebook group Caregivers for Compromise has gained thousands of followers. Its creator, Mary Daniel, has mobilized caregivers and started a statewide movement.

News

Hannah's Friday Evening Forecast: August 7, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 7.

News

Tech stores see business boom as parents shop for technology for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
As parents shop for school supplies during Florida’s back-to-school tax-free weekend, retailers are seeing a new trend.

Latest News

News

After growth of Facebook page, Gov. DeSantis creates task force for next steps for caregivers during

Updated: 3 hours ago
Families across Florida are unable to see their loved ones face-to-face, as a ban on long term care visitation nears the five-month mark.

News

Salvation Army Stuff the Bus asking for school supply donations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Salvation Army and Walmart are partnering for the annual Stuff the Bus event during Florida’s back-to-school tax free weekend.

News

Tech stores see business boom as parents shop for technology for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
As parents shop for school supplies during Florida’s back-to-school tax-free weekend, retailers are seeing a new trend, as more shoppers searching for technology to allow their children and teens to learn remotely.

Seminoles

Former War Eagle, Seminole Bradham signs with Saints

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida State Seminole and Wakulla War Eagle standout Nigel Bradham has signed with the New Orleans Saints after spending four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seminoles

‘He taught me how to love others’: Former teammates and friends remember Michael Ojo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Friday, former Florida State center Michael Ojo passed away at the age of 27.

News

A seven-year-old boy is now the youngest COVID-19 victim in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophie Lewis
A seven-year-old boy has become the youngest person known to die of COVID-19 in Georgia.