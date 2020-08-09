“I didn’t know where today’s food was coming from.” Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “Food Not Bombs Tallahassee” is helping meet the need in our community by hosting a free food share event.

On Sunday, the organization provided free clothes and hygiene items, hot meals and grocery items to anyone in need at Lake Ella Park.

“I just think that this is amazing. I feel so blessed that it was here for me today,” said Chris Evans, who attended the food share.

Chris Evans tells WCTV he was laid off six months ago from his job, and did not know when his next meal would be.

“I didn’t know where today’s food was coming from. I saw the sign last night and I knew where today’s food was coming from,” said Evans.

The organization wants to make food more accessible in any way they can.

“I feel like a lot of times there’s means testing and questionnaires you have to fill out whereas if you just show up and eat it makes it much more accessible to a lot of people. So I think it’s incredibly important pre-pandemic, post pandemic to feed the community ‘cause this is where we live,” said Emily Fernandez with Food Not Bombs Tallahassee.

Fernandez says their goal is feed the community.

“Food is a right not a privilege. So our main goal is to collectively work on mutual aids to feed the community,” said Fernandez.

As people lined up to receive the free meals, those who attended say they are thankful for the extra support.

“It’s a great feeling to know we got something in our stomach. I’m thankful to the people who are around,” said Odis Berinson, who attended the food share.”It’s a great to have someone to look out for us. Thank God for everybody sticking together,”

The organization says they plan to do another food share in two weeks.

“Food Not Bombs Tallahassee” will post the location of their next event on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

