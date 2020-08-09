Jackson county man charged with open count of murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - A Jackson county man is being charged with open count of murder after firing a semi-automatic rifle into a crowd at Porter Park, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO says the suspect is identified as 20-year-old Steven Mantecon.

Deputies say Mantecon got into a verbal disagreement with the victim, 19-year-old Blake Cain.

JCSO says Mantecon arrived at Porter Park with a rifle, fired the weapon into a crowd of people and shot Cain.

Police say there were no other injuries.

Mantecon is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility with pending charges.

