Local stylists give out cosmetic care tips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local salon owner hosted a free beauty care class Sunday, August 9.

Shannon Sherrell, the event organizer and owner of ‘SS Beauty', showed attendees how to properly manage their own hair during the pandemic.

The event also included an eyelash application by Kabria Smith, owner of ‘Prestigious Minks'.

As quarantine and social distancing becomes our new normal, many people in the community are feeling up to the challenge of styling their own hair.

Sherrell and Smith want to stress the importance of doing their part to help out the community.

“I’m here to style everybody’s hair and to help them out, but also give them knowledge on how to take care of their hair at home, in between their appointments and just give them further information about their hair in general,” said Shannon Sherrell.

If you would like more information, you can check out SS Beauty’s website.

