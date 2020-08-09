Advertisement

Local stylists give out cosmetic care tips

Local stylists give out tips
Local stylists give out tips(CHRISTEN HYDE | WCTV)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local salon owner hosted a free beauty care class Sunday, August 9.

Shannon Sherrell, the event organizer and owner of ‘SS Beauty', showed attendees how to properly manage their own hair during the pandemic.

The event also included an eyelash application by Kabria Smith, owner of ‘Prestigious Minks'.

As quarantine and social distancing becomes our new normal, many people in the community are feeling up to the challenge of styling their own hair.

Sherrell and Smith want to stress the importance of doing their part to help out the community.

“I’m here to style everybody’s hair and to help them out, but also give them knowledge on how to take care of their hair at home, in between their appointments and just give them further information about their hair in general,” said Shannon Sherrell.

If you would like more information, you can check out SS Beauty’s website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“I didn’t know where today’s food was coming from.” Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Sunday, Food Not Bombs Tallahassee provided free clothes and hygiene items, hot meals and grocery items to anyone in need at Lake Ella Park.

News

Rickards High senior, changes world through a bottle cap

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Rickards High student creates a solar paneled bottle cap

News

Jackson county man charged with open count of murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
A Jackson county man is being charged with open count of murder after firing a semi automatic rifle into a crowd at Porter Park.

News

U.S. coronavirus cases top 5 million

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Freiman
The United States on Sunday surpassed 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

President Trump signs executive orders on stimulus relief

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grace Segers
President Trump signed an executive order and three memoranda Saturday meant to provide economic aid to those struggling during the COVID-19pandemic

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Better rain chances are expected as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Sunday forecast.

News

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 9, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Booking Report: August 9, 2020

News

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported in Sparta, North Carolina

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported in Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning.

News

UPDATE: Police say woman missing near airport has been found safe

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Police are looking for a woman they say was last seen at the airport. There is concern for her welfare.