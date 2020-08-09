Advertisement

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported in Sparta, North Carolina

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported in Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning.
By Will Desautelle
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, North Carolina Sunday at 8:07 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS says it is the second strongest earthquake to occur in North Carolina since 1900. The largest earthquake to hit the state in that time span was in1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, USCG says.

The Associated Press reports there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

