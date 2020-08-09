Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported in Sparta, North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, North Carolina Sunday at 8:07 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS says it is the second strongest earthquake to occur in North Carolina since 1900. The largest earthquake to hit the state in that time span was in1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, USCG says.

Strongest earthquake in more than 100 years to have an epicenter in North Carolina per @USGS. https://t.co/uyHepnEG35 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 9, 2020

The Associated Press reports there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

