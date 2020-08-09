Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had some showers and storms offshore, but not to the extent of Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be near 40% Sunday with highs ranging from the lower to middle 90s.

Additional moisture along with a disturbance moving through the Southeast will increase rain chances starting Monday. The odds of rain will be between 50% and 60% throughout the work week with highs mainly in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, August 8th Evening Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Sunday we’ll start the day with sunshine, but a few clouds and showers will return in the afternoon. It will also be hot with temperatures climbing back into the mid-90s and heat indexes in the low 100s.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 8 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We had more showers along the coast Saturday morning, but what about the rest of the day? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 8 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We had more showers along the coast Saturday morning, but what about the rest of the day? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 7, 2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 7.

Weather

NOAA: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be ‘extremely active’

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Another organization is calling for an above-average hurricane season as the Atlantic basin has recorded nine named storms so far.

Weather

Hurricane Season Forecast Update: Key Factors

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
With updated hurricane season forecasts released, Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about three key factors as to why this season is predicted to be active.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, Aug. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The Big Bend had a few showers this and isolated storms this morning, but could we see more to end the work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, August 6.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into the weekend.