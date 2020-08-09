Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had some showers and storms offshore, but not to the extent of Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be near 40% Sunday with highs ranging from the lower to middle 90s.

Additional moisture along with a disturbance moving through the Southeast will increase rain chances starting Monday. The odds of rain will be between 50% and 60% throughout the work week with highs mainly in the lower 90s.

