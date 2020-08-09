Rickards High senior, changes world through cap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

One rising Rickards High senior, Sabrina Hu, is changing the world, but not in the way you might think. She created an invention that has not only gotten her recognized internationally, but has sparked her to want to spread a positive impact right in her own backyard.

“It feels exciting,” shares Hu, “I didn’t really think I could do something like this.”

Sabrina Hu is a soon to be senior this fall, and she spent the past two years working hard to create an invention that would benefit her community. It was after she learned about a flashlight that could be powered by the human hand, invented by a 15 year old, that Hu thought she could do something too.

Her biology teacher, Dr. Paula Hall shares, Hu had been extensively researching since the beginning of school year, “This was just something she had an interest in.”

It is called a ‘Crown Cap', or at least that is that name she hopes to give it. Right now it is a sustainable, simple solution to bring portable clean water and technology to anyone around the world.

Dr. Hall expresses that when Hu approached her with the idea, she was not sure if it would come to fruition, “I was like alright, let’s see what you can do with it.”

Sabrina used her own experiences to create the device, specifically thinking of Florida Hurricanes and Tropical Storms. “I noticed that my own family and other families are just stocking up on cases of bottled water, and I also knew that natural disasters bring on contaminated water.”

So with the click of a button, the UVC LED powers on, and draws power from it’s solar panels, to filter any water, whether it is in a cup or aluminum can. It also has charging ports to bring power to any device.

Hu shares it is 99.46% effective at the moment, something she hopes to tweak with more trials. But the almost near perfect success rate, and bright idea, was not always crystal clear, “There were issues every step of the way, and it took me months to complete,” says Hu, “and there were times that I was like man I can’t get this to work!”

But that did not stop her from becoming a finalist in an international competition called the Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition. And now she is working on her next big invention, her patent for the ‘Crown Cap’ is pending, and she awaiting to hear back from ‘Shark Tank'.

“So we shall see where that goes,” says Hu.

In the meantime, Sabrina hopes to filter change into her own community, one cap at a time, “Dive head first into it,” shares the 17 year old, “don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are a lot of mentors that are willing to help young people and that is kind of how I got my start.”

Sabrina says she did not always grow up wanting to be in the STEM field, but now hopes to create an impact through her inventions.

