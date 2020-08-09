Advertisement

TPD looking for woman last seen near airport

Police are looking for 32-year-old Courtney Leopold.
Police are looking for 32-year-old Courtney Leopold.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who was last seen in the area of Tallahassee International Airport.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Tallahassee Police said there was concern for the welfare of 32-year-old Courtney Leopold. Police describe her as 4′10″ and 90 lbs.

She was last seen Friday wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, pink or purple yoga pants and striped shoes. She was carrying a gray purse and a dark suitcase.

Anyone with information should call TPD at (850) 891-4200.

‪Please share and help us locate this missing person. If you have info about Courtney’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.‬

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Saturday, August 8, 2020

