TPD looking for woman last seen near airport
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who was last seen in the area of Tallahassee International Airport.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Tallahassee Police said there was concern for the welfare of 32-year-old Courtney Leopold. Police describe her as 4′10″ and 90 lbs.
She was last seen Friday wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, pink or purple yoga pants and striped shoes. She was carrying a gray purse and a dark suitcase.
Anyone with information should call TPD at (850) 891-4200.
