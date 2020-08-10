5 boaters rescued after water spout forms in Taylor County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A water spout spinning off the coast in Taylor County took on a pontoon boat and left five scallopers stranding in the water Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. between Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, while scallopers were out on their pontoon boat during a storm.

As the storm intensified, water spouts formed, moving the boat a mile away as the driver attempted to regain control of the boat. The incident LEFT the five other boaters stranded in the ocean.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife, assisted by the Taylor County Sheriffs Office was able to rescue them without injury.

Visitors to the area say that after hearing this story, they’re going to be more cautious when they venture out to sea.

“So it’s my first time being out on the gulf and scalloping in general so that’s a little nerve-wracking and kind of shocking,” explain Taylor Williams. “Not really sure what to expect now.”

Patrick Roberts says hes been on the water his whole life, and Friday’s events shocked him.

“I was raised on the water and I’ve never heard of anything happening so it’s a shocker for me,” said Roberts.

But Williams and Roberts say the incident doesn’t happen to often and they still feel confident about going out to sea.

“The odds of something like that twice or two days in a row? Is it really?” said Roberts.

While the thought of another water spout seems scary, beachgoers on Keaton Beach say they feel the odds are in their favor.

