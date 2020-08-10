Advertisement

5 boaters rescued after water spout forms in Taylor County

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A water spout spinning off the coast in Taylor County took on a pontoon boat and left five scallopers stranding in the water Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. between Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, while scallopers were out on their pontoon boat during a storm.

As the storm intensified, water spouts formed, moving the boat a mile away as the driver attempted to regain control of the boat. The incident LEFT the five other boaters stranded in the ocean.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife, assisted by the Taylor County Sheriffs Office was able to rescue them without injury.

Visitors to the area say that after hearing this story, they’re going to be more cautious when they venture out to sea.

“So it’s my first time being out on the gulf and scalloping in general so that’s a little nerve-wracking and kind of shocking,” explain Taylor Williams. “Not really sure what to expect now.”

Patrick Roberts says hes been on the water his whole life, and Friday’s events shocked him.

“I was raised on the water and I’ve never heard of anything happening so it’s a shocker for me,” said Roberts.

But Williams and Roberts say the incident doesn’t happen to often and they still feel confident about going out to sea.

“The odds of something like that twice or two days in a row? Is it really?” said Roberts.

While the thought of another water spout seems scary, beachgoers on Keaton Beach say they feel the odds are in their favor.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers and parents from across Florida gather at Governor’s Mansion to protest reopening of schools

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“So it started with local action, emails and phone calls to their local leaders and this all culminated today with us all showing up at Governor DeSantis’ mansion to speak out,” explained Pensacola teacher Deshaun McKenzie.

News

FSU grad assistants bargain with university ahead of return to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Graduate Assistance United Union meets with FSU every year for a collective bargaining agreement, but after switching from in-person to online classes this spring, a special impact bargaining agreement was initiated.

News

Rickards High senior changes world through a bottle cap

Updated: 1 hours ago
A rising senior at Rickards High School created a solar powered water purifier for a science competition.

News

Local stylist gives out cosmetic care tips

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shannon Sherrell, the event organizer and owner of ‘SS Beauty', showed attendees how to properly manage their own hair during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share

Updated: 1 hours ago
“Food Not Bombs Tallahassee” is helping meet the need in our community by hosting a free food share event.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 9, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Charles' Monday Morning Forecast: August 10, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020.

News

Florida early voting statistics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The Florida Division of Elections has released the latest round of early voting statistics for this year’s August 18th primary election.