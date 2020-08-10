Blueprint asking for public input on the Market District Placemaking Project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is asking for your feedback on plans for the Market District.

The City of Tallahassee and Blueprint are hosting virtual presentations and meetings this week about the Market District Placemaking/Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project and the Market District Park.

The Stormwater project is a City-run project, while the Placemaking project is spearheaded by Blueprint.

The total estimated cost of the Blueprint project is $9.4 million. The creation of the park is funded by the Blueprint 2020 Sales Tax Extension.

Blueprint Director Autumn Calder says the agency is ready to hear feedback from the community; they've already heard about some interesting possibilities.

“One is the farmers market that used to be located in the market district, and there’s the potential for them to maybe come back in this park, we’ve heard that idea. And we’ve also heard from Knight Creative Communities Institute their catalyst class project this year is to do an educational bike park within the market district as well,” said Calder.

Calder says the concept development will occur this fall, with the project going to the Blueprint IA Board early next year.

"The Market District Park is intended to serve the neighborhoods that are there as well as the businesses that are in that area," said Calder.

Community Reaction

Businesses within Market District that are located just south of the future park are excited about the project and ready to learn more.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the virtual meeting and finding out more about it," said My Favorite Things owner Lauren Teal. "I've heard rumors and whispers for a long time right now about what might be coming and I think if they do it right it can only benefit the area and market district as a whole."

Teal is hoping the park will have multiple uses.

"Walk your dogs, picnic, many different activities that could happen as a family," said Teal. "I hope it's a pretty space that can be used by more people, and it's not built for just one purpose or one idea."

Alaina Eyler is a sales representative at Tallulah CBD and Juice Bar; that store has been open for about ten months.

"We're really excited about this area and the community as well," said Eyler.

She thinks having a park in the area will be good for residents and business employees.

"For the most part, just as another nice recreational park, we all could use time to destress!" said Eyler. "I love riding bikes. My boyfriend and I go bike riding all the time. I think it'll be a great place to gather."

Stormwater Project Overview

The purpose of the stormwater project is to improve the quality of water from the Market District Watershed going into Lake Jackson. That includes retrofitting the east and west stormwater facilities, relocating the electric transmission lines, and improving the intersection of Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive.

The project has three phases. Phase One is complete; it involved filling in the central stormwater facility and expanding the west stormwater facility. Design of Phase Two, which includes reconfiguring the west stormwater facility, is currently underway. Phase Two construction is estimated to begin in early 2021 and last 12 to 18 months.

Phase Three is the largest. It involves retrofitting the east stormwater facility, improving Maclay Commerce Drive and Maclay Road.

Get Involved

Community Engagement activities are being hosted online.

August 11 10:00-11:30 a.m.

August 12 2:00-3:30 p.m.

August 13 6:00-7:30 p.m.

You can also complete a survey to share your thoughts here. It closes at the end of the day on August 19.

