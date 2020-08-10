Advertisement

Chevre-Stuffed Roasted Peaches with Hot Honey

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lemon, for zest/juice
  • 8 oz goat cheese, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 4 firm, ripe peaches, halved & pitted
  • 8 thin slices prosciutto
  • Parchment paper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup hot honey
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Zest lemon (2 teaspoons), squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Combine in medium bowl: goat cheese, buttermilk, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, basil, chives, salt, and white pepper until blended.

2. Scoop out about 1/2-inch of peach flesh from each peach half. Divide goat cheese mixture into each peach center. Wrap each peach half in 1 slice prosciutto. Arrange peaches on parchment-lined baking sheet and drizzle with oil. Roast 15–20 minutes until prosciutto is crisp.

3. To serve, drizzle with hot honey and sprinkle with thyme.

