Chevre-Stuffed Roasted Peaches with Hot Honey

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 lemon, for zest/juice

8 oz goat cheese, at room temperature

2 tablespoons buttermilk

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

4 firm, ripe peaches, halved & pitted

8 thin slices prosciutto

Parchment paper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup hot honey

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Zest lemon (2 teaspoons), squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Combine in medium bowl: goat cheese, buttermilk, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, basil, chives, salt, and white pepper until blended.

2. Scoop out about 1/2-inch of peach flesh from each peach half. Divide goat cheese mixture into each peach center. Wrap each peach half in 1 slice prosciutto. Arrange peaches on parchment-lined baking sheet and drizzle with oil. Roast 15–20 minutes until prosciutto is crisp.

3. To serve, drizzle with hot honey and sprinkle with thyme.

