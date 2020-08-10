Clinch County Schools returns to classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday afternoon in Clinch County, the streets were lined with cars as parents waited to pick up their kinds after the first day back at school.

Of the district’s 1,400 students across all grades, nearly 30% are staying home for virtual learning.

“We’re excited. The day has finally come,” said Clinch County Schools Director of Operations Jason Bell. “We appreciate the parents trusting us with their children. That’s the biggest thing.”

Their back to school plan was months in the making, with changes like teachers rotating through the halls instead of students, more lunch periods being added and one classroom permitted to recess at a time.

While face coverings are encouraged for students to wear, they’re not mandated.

“You don’t want to let that be the speed bump that gets in the way of learning,” Bell said.

“I just think that they need to get back in there so they can get re-focused and learn. You know, get back to learning,” Jennie Aldridge, a CCS bus driver and grandmother to two elementary school students, said.

Will Bennett, a parent, added, “There is some scary thoughts about what could happen, but we also have to get the kids back in school.”

“I know that with the awesome school system we have, they’re gonna do everything in their power to keep these kids okay,” said Brenton Grady, an uncle and bus monitor.

Bell says there are three teachers who have been identified as “close contacts” with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. They’re currently being tested and are not working.

But, in the meantime, he says no other faculty members, staff or teachers have tested positive for the virus.

