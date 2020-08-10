FSU players join in #WeWantToPlay movement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Some prominent Florida State players are making it clear that they want to play football in 2020.

Momentum to halt the 2020 campaign seemingly ramped up on Sunday as various reports came out indicating that Power Five conferences -- spearheaded by mounting concerns from the Big Ten -- were meeting to discuss the legitimate possibility to “pull the plug” on the season. An ESPN report later on Sunday downplayed the nature of the emergency meeting.

As reports continued to surface, players around college football started a #WeWantToPlay movement over social media. The #WeWantToPlay movement united with the PAC-12′s #WeAreUnited campaign by early Monday morning. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- perhaps the most recognizable player in college football -- helped lead the charge by listing that players among the Power Five wanted the opportunity to be respected if they opted out over safety concerns or to play this season if there was a universally mandated health and safety protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the movement asks for a College Football Players Association.

The hashtag’d movement started trending, and soon, FSU players were putting their names on the request to play the 2020 season under the proposed conditions. Noles247 wrote about Andrew Boselli -- who battled COVID-19 earlier this offseason as the disease impacted all of his immediate family -- joining the movement late Sunday evening.

But Boselli wasn’t the only one. Team captain Marvin Wilson, standout linebacker Amari Gainer and others also voiced their desire to play in 2020.

#LetUsPlay work to hard just to not have a season — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) August 10, 2020

Wilson has already made it clear that he does not intend to opt-out this season -- as several prominent college football standout have already -- if football is played.

“As far as opting out and different things like that, I didn’t come back [for my senior year] to sit out or opt-out and go prepare for the league. I think that is just taking the easy way out,” Wilson said late last week. “For me personally, I came back here. I have work here to do in Tallahassee.”

At least one FSU player -- sophomore DE Jamarcus Chatman -- has opted to sit out the season due to health concerns overplaying this season amid a pandemic.

Coach Mike Norvell has previously discussed FSU taking a “control what we can control” approach to the uncertainty regarding college football.

“It’s one of the things we talk about every day in our program, we’ve got to control the things we can control,” Norvell said Saturday. “And I think our guys have done a really nice job of that, trying to maintain the best lifestyle that we can in regards to staying safe. Like I said yesterday, the administration has done a great job with the facility and the plan that’s in place. These guys love football and they want the opportunity to play football. We’re not ultimately in control of those decisions, but we can definitely make sure we’re doing our part. Like I tell them, at the end of the day, we will play football in the future. Right now we have a schedule for Sept. 12, and I’m very excited about that. But if you get so caught up looking and questioning and wondering, and you miss the opportunity to develop, then you’re not going to be prepared for when your moment shows. That was our mindset throughout the entire summer when there’s been uncertainty.”

FSU is three days into preseason camp and is off Monday before resuming practice on Tuesday.

This could be a monumental week in the world of college athletics.

