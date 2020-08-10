Advertisement

FSU, TMH create lab to return faster COVID test results

Lorea Arambarri, Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biological Science, confers with Patrick Phillips, laboratory performance and improvement and quality assurance manager from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
Lorea Arambarri, Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biological Science, confers with Patrick Phillips, laboratory performance and improvement and quality assurance manager from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.(Bill Lax / FSU Photography Services)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says it is partnering with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to establish a temporary testing lab that will bring COVID test results in 24 hours or less.

FSU says the lab will use a new testing procedure an associate professor in the Department of Biological Science developed. TMH will provide lab personnel for the new TMH-FSU Rapid Response Laboratory.

“The ability to do this testing and quickly get results could be the difference in the ability to open things back up,” said Vice President for Research Gary K. Ostrander.

It’s important to note the lab is processing samples from testing sites in the area and not conducting tests for the public at the location.

FSU says the lab will be an asset for the university as it begins the fall semester. Additionally, the site will give TMH additional testing capacity for its patients. When the lab is at full capacity, it can process 1,000 samples in a day, lab workers say.

“As a leading research university, FSU brings resources to the table that will allow us at TMH to overcome supply limitations and provide for accurate and timely COVID-19 testing on a much larger scale,” said Mark O’Bryant, president and CEO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. “The initial goal of this partnership was to match FSU’s intellectual and technological assets with our commercial and regulatory expertise. Once we have successfully accomplished that, we plan to work with other community businesses to make testing more readily available.”

FSU says its Fall 2020 plan includes baseline testing for students, faculty and staff as well as retesting and, in the case of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantine.

“An in-house lab will help all of that happen faster,” the university says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Higher rain chances this week

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Multiple features along with deep moisture will help increase rain chances throughout the work week in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Valdosta police find 28 grams of meth on shoplifting suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller | WALB
The Valdosta Police Department says it found 28 grams of methamphetamine while arresting a shoplifting suspect at the mall Saturday afternoon.

News

5 boaters rescued after water spout forms in Taylor County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday between Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, while scallopers were out on their pontoon boat during a storm.

Latest News

News

Teachers and parents from across Florida gather at Governor’s Mansion to protest reopening of schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“So it started with local action, emails and phone calls to their local leaders and this all culminated today with us all showing up at Governor DeSantis’ mansion to speak out,” explained Pensacola teacher Deshaun McKenzie.

News

FSU grad assistants bargain with university ahead of return to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Graduate Assistance United Union meets with FSU every year for a collective bargaining agreement, but after switching from in-person to online classes this spring, a special impact bargaining agreement was initiated.

News

Rickards High senior changes world through a bottle cap

Updated: 4 hours ago
A rising senior at Rickards High School created a solar powered water purifier for a science competition.

News

Local stylist gives out cosmetic care tips

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shannon Sherrell, the event organizer and owner of ‘SS Beauty', showed attendees how to properly manage their own hair during the pandemic.

News

Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share

Updated: 4 hours ago
“Food Not Bombs Tallahassee” is helping meet the need in our community by hosting a free food share event.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020