Governor DeSantis pushing for college football season

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The college football season is in doubt on Monday.

The Big Ten Conference is reportedly on the verge of canceling their 2020 college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for college football to be played.

“The students work their whole lives to be able to get to this point and they shouldn’t have their season taken away from them,” DeSantis said during his press conference at Winthrop College Prep Academy. “There is never anything you do in life that is entirely risk-free, I think the risk to them in this case is very low, but I think that they can make that assessment themselves. So I look forward to seeing all of our student athletes to be able to compete at the collegiate level.”

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten is canceling their college football season, however, a few hours later a Big Ten spokesman told Peter Thamel with Yahoo Sports that no vote had been taken.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. "No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors." Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020

As we continue to monitor the news coming from the Big Ten, Southeastern Commissioner Greg Sankey made his own statement on Monday.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey wrote in a tweet. “SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..developed testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day.”

DeSantis has been quite vocal about college football being played this fall.

Last week, the Florida Governor came out in support of the University of Florida playing Florida State this fall, even though the Southeastern conference has decided to go to a 10-game conference schedule, eliminating all non-conference games from the slate.

The Florida Gators’ preseason camp is slated to start on Aug. 17.

