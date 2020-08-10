Advertisement

Governor DeSantis pushing for college football season

By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The college football season is in doubt on Monday.

The Big Ten Conference is reportedly on the verge of canceling their 2020 college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for college football to be played.

“The students work their whole lives to be able to get to this point and they shouldn’t have their season taken away from them,” DeSantis said during his press conference at Winthrop College Prep Academy. “There is never anything you do in life that is entirely risk-free, I think the risk to them in this case is very low, but I think that they can make that assessment themselves. So I look forward to seeing all of our student athletes to be able to compete at the collegiate level.”

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten is canceling their college football season, however, a few hours later a Big Ten spokesman told Peter Thamel with Yahoo Sports that no vote had been taken.

As we continue to monitor the news coming from the Big Ten, Southeastern Commissioner Greg Sankey made his own statement on Monday.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey wrote in a tweet. “SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester..developed testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day.”

DeSantis has been quite vocal about college football being played this fall.

Last week, the Florida Governor came out in support of the University of Florida playing Florida State this fall, even though the Southeastern conference has decided to go to a 10-game conference schedule, eliminating all non-conference games from the slate.

The Florida Gators’ preseason camp is slated to start on Aug. 17.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Substance abuse and mental health non-profit Turn About to lose all state funding due to COVID cuts

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A local non-profit is looking at the loss of all of its state funding.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 10, 2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 10.

News

Clinch County Schools returns to classrooms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Of the district’s 1,400 students across all grades, nearly 30% are staying home for virtual learning.

News

Substance abuse and mental health non-profit Turn About to lose all state funding due to COVID cuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
A local non-profit is looking at the loss of all of its state funding; Turn About is questioning how they will serve victims of substance abuse and youth with mental illness.

News

Florida State Hospital employees speak out after working in COVID-19 unit

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of Thursday, August 6, 132 staff and 121 residents at the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 10, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 10.

News

Clinch County Schools returns to classrooms

Updated: 1 hours ago
Of the district’s 1,400 students across all grades, nearly 30% are staying home for virtual learning.

News

Suwannee County Schools welcome students back for first day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Suwannee County Schools welcomed students in the building for the first day since last spring on Monday.

News

Blueprint asking for public input on the Market District Placemaking Project

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is asking for your feedback on plans for the Market District.

News

Blueprint asking for public input on the Market District Placemaking Project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is asking for your feedback on plans for the Market District.

News

Thomasville bank clears negative meal balances for Thomasville City students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Thomasville City Schools says a local bank has paid off all negative student balances remaining in accounts from the 2019-20 school year, clearing 135 student accounts.