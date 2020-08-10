Hannah’s Sunday, August 9th Evening Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! Isolated thundershowers are moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia. These showers and storms will weaken after sunset.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

We’ll start Monday morning with a mostly sunny sky, but clouds will likely build around mid-day. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, not everyone will see rain, but grabbing an umbrella before you head out the door is a good idea. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s in places that don’t see rain.

Chances for showers increase in the middle of the week as moisture moves into the southeastern United States. Rain will keep temperatures a little cooler in the low to mid-90s in the middle of the week.

