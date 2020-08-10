Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday was warm outside, with high temperatures in the 90s, however, scattered showers across the region have cooled some places in the Big Bend and South Georgia, into the 70s and 80s.

Scattered showers traveled across the area and moved east; these showers will linger through the evening.

Monday night, scattered showers are possible, with temperatures cooling into the mid-to-upper-70s.

More showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.

This week, temperatures will be cooler, in the low-90s, because chances for rain will continue for the next several days.

