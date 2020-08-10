Advertisement

Missing Child Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Jayla Jones who was last seen in Miami.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Jayla Jones who was last seen in Miami.

FDLE says she was last seen on Monday wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts in the 100 block of NE 67th Street in Miami.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Miami Dade Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or 911.

