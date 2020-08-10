Missing Child Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Jayla Jones who was last seen in Miami.

FDLE says she was last seen on Monday wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts in the 100 block of NE 67th Street in Miami.

Please share this post! A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Jayla Jones, last seen in the 100... Posted by FDLE on Monday, August 10, 2020

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Miami Dade Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.