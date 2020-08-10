Advertisement

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

Portland police officers walk through the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing protesters from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
Portland police officers walk through the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing protesters from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to a police union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires.

Police forced a couple hundred people away from the building shortly after they had arrived from a nearby park.

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days.

A fire inside the union building Saturday night led authorities to declare a riot and force protesters away from the offices.

Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

