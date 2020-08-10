Advertisement

School reopening lawsuit in limbo

(Allison Baker)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School districts began opening in-class learning Monday as the lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association to delay classroom learning remains in limbo. 

The case was transferred from Miami to Tallahassee last week and no hearing date has yet been set.

The order transferring the reopening lawsuit to the State Capital was issued last Thursday. 

By Monday morning, two circuit judges had recused themselves. 

Neither responded to an email asking why.

The Florida Education Association, which filed the lawsuit, wants schools open, but safely.  

“We want to make sure that our students and the people who work in our schools are safe. This is not about whether or not we reopen schools. This is not about opening schools in the right environment and in the way,” said FEA Vice President Andrew Spar.

Five mostly-rural Florida counties opened their classrooms Monday. 

More are expected throughout the week. 

The state’s pediatric COVID-19 report shows more than 39,000 cases in kids 17 and under. 

But the good news; there have been no new cases reported over the last four days.

At an education roundtable, the governor reiterated he was committed to having in-class learning.

“There are a lot of parents who do believe that the in-person is essential, and we want to make sure they have the option to exercise a meaningful choice as well,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Late Friday, The Hillsborough County School District’s plan to start the school year with four weeks of online-only instruction was rejected by the state.

“They brought together medical professionals from many of the area hospitals and asked them, is it safe to open schools. And every single medical professional said they didn’t think it was at this point in the COVID crisis,” said Spar. 

And FEA said it does expect the lawsuit will be back in court for a hearing by the end of the week.

The union continues to say it wants to sit down with the governor to talk about options, but he has so far refused that offer.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missing Child Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Jayla Jones who was last seen in Miami.

Seminoles

FSU players join in #WeWantToPlay movement

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
Some prominent Florida State players are making it clear that they want to play football in 2020.

News

Florida State Hospital employees speak out after working in COVID-19 unit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
With more than 250 cases, employees are frustrated; many tell WCTV that they are being forced to work in COVID units without any choice.

News

Suwannee County Schools welcome students back for first day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Suwannee County Schools welcomed students in the building for the first day since last spring on Monday.

Latest News

Weather

Higher rain chances this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Multiple features along with deep moisture will help increase rain chances throughout the work week in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

News

FSU, TMH create lab to return faster COVID test results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
It’s important to note the lab is processing samples from testing sites in the area and not conducting tests for the public at the location.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Latest start dates & reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

News

Valdosta police find 28 grams of meth on shoplifting suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller | WALB
The Valdosta Police Department says it found 28 grams of methamphetamine while arresting a shoplifting suspect at the mall Saturday afternoon.

News

5 boaters rescued after water spout forms in Taylor County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday between Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, while scallopers were out on their pontoon boat during a storm.

News

Teachers and parents from across Florida gather at Governor’s Mansion to protest reopening of schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“So it started with local action, emails and phone calls to their local leaders and this all culminated today with us all showing up at Governor DeSantis’ mansion to speak out,” explained Pensacola teacher Deshaun McKenzie.