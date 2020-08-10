Advertisement

Substance abuse and mental health non-profit Turn About to lose all state funding due to COVID cuts

By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local non-profit is looking at the loss of all of its state funding; Turn About is questioning how they will serve victims of substance abuse and youth with mental illness.

Dr. Wachell McKendrick says she's never seen anything similar to this loss in her career; 100% of state funding being taken away, with one week of notice. She says she was in denial when she heard the news.

Turn About offers substance abuse services, mental health counseling, and trauma and victimization therapies to children as young as Kindergarten through age twenty-four. They also serve some of the college population.

The non-profit offers long-term care, including a school program.

Dr. McKendrick says it's the school program that will suffer the most from the loss of funding.

"We treated last year alone, 270 students and gave them 3,045 hours of clinical treatment. Not just prevention, but actual treatment," said Dr. McKendrick.

McKendrick says the non-profit is looking into other streams of revenue, but is in jeopardy of being unable to help children or families who cannot pay; every client would have to have insurance.

She says they expected a decrease in funding due to COVID, but the late notice and the 100% loss are hard to stomach.

WCTV reached out to Big Bend Community Care; that group allocates the state funding. We have not heard back.

News

