Suwannee County Schools welcome students back for first day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Schools welcomed students in the building for the first day since last spring on Monday.

The district is one of the first in North Florida to kick off the school year.

We all remember that first-day-of-school-excitement; students and teachers both felt that Monday morning at Riverside Elementary, even if the year is starting with quite a few changes.

One of the biggest changes, as expected, is attention to practicing social distancing: Teachers have separated desks and a two-student-per-table in the lunchroom rule is being enforced.

School administrators say masks are optional; a handful of students and teachers were wearing them Monday morning. They also say extra personnel have been hired for cleaning and sanitation stations have been set up throughout the school.

“Social distancing, spreading out in the cafeteria, spreading out as much as we can in each of the classrooms, so we’re really working hard to social distance our students,” Riverside Elementary Principal Marsha Tedder said. “But, still make them feel loved and welcomed as well.”

The school has a few different learning options this year: A traditional, in-class model, Suwannee County Virtual School and a hybrid model, where students learn from home but come to school once per week with a hybrid teacher.

For the fall semester, the school says about 700 families chose the traditional model and just fewer than 200 chose the hybrid.

