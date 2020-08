TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools says a local bank has paid off all negative student balances remaining in accounts from the 2019-20 school year, clearing 135 student accounts.

TCS says TC Federal Bank “kept their promise” to help pay off the balances, which totaled $760.48.

