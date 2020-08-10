Valdosta police find 28 grams of meth on shoplifting suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department says it found 28 grams of methamphetamine while arresting a shoplifting suspect at the mall Saturday afternoon.

When a VPD officer arrived to the Valdosta Mall, he made contact with a loss prevention officer for Belk, who reported that Brandon Spires, 29, of Quitman, had hid a pair of socks, valued at $26 in his waistband.

As the officer began to take Spires into custody, he located a handgun and a paper bag, that contained 28.3 grams of methamphetamine, from Spires’ pockets. Spires pushed the officer out of the way as he tried to run away, but the officer was able to grab him and take him into custody.

Spires was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Shoplifting - misdemeanor

Obstruction of an officer - felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony - felony

Trafficking in methamphetamine - felony

“Our officer did a great job controlling the offender and ensuring that he was taken into custody. This is a good example of how our officers may be responding to one type of call, but it can quickly change when they get on the scene,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

