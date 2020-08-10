Advertisement

What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rickards High senior changes world through a bottle cap

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A rising senior at Rickards High School created a solar powered water purifier for a science competition.

News

Local stylist gives out cosmetic care tips

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Shannon Sherrell, the event organizer and owner of ‘SS Beauty', showed attendees how to properly manage their own hair during the pandemic.

News

Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share

Updated: 23 minutes ago
“Food Not Bombs Tallahassee” is helping meet the need in our community by hosting a free food share event.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 10, 2020

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 9, 2020.

Latest News

News

What's Brewing? August 10, 2020

Updated: 40 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Charles' Monday Morning Forecast: August 10, 2020

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020.

News

Florida early voting statistics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The Florida Division of Elections has released the latest round of early voting statistics for this year’s August 18th primary election.

News

Free Little Pantry helps feed those in need

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Free Little Pantry is located on Central Avenue in downtown Valdosta.

News

Local stylists give out cosmetic care tips

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
A local salon owner hosted a free beauty care class Sunday, August 9.

News

“I didn’t know where today’s food was coming from.” Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Sunday, Food Not Bombs Tallahassee provided free clothes and hygiene items, hot meals and grocery items to anyone in need at Lake Ella Park.