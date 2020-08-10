News
Weather
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
Community Classroom
Open For Business
ShareIt!
Livestream
Home
News
Basketball
Crime
Education
High School
International
Investigation
Mlb
National
Sports
Nfl
Politics
Regional
Sports
State
Traffic
Travel
Trending
Weather
Weather
Eye Cams
Pinpoint Radar Plus
Map Room
Severe Weather Center
Hurricane Headquarters
Sports
College
Seminoles
Rattlers
Blazers
Eagles
FHSAA
GHSA
Highlight Of The Week
Fish & Game Forecast
Scoreboard
Livestream
Politics
Election Results
Whats Brewing
Community
Gas Prices
Arrests
In The Spotlight
Eye On Health
Health Alert
Open For Business
Rescan Information
Contests
Recipes
Shop | Double Dollar Deals
Shop | Ask The Experts
Shop | VIP Player's Card
Shop | Wellness Club
Live Events
ShareIt!
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Internships
WCTV-2
In The Spotlight Agreement Form
Submit A News Tip
WCTV Daily Email
Military Greetings
MomsEveryday
Proud To Be Local
COVID-19 Map
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Usual Suspects
Dr. Oz
Apartment Guide
Holiday Vacations
Tallahassee Skyview
Advertisement
What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020
By
WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
What’s Brewing? August 10, 2020
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Rickards High senior changes world through a bottle cap
Updated: 20 minutes ago
A rising senior at Rickards High School created a solar powered water purifier for a science competition.
News
Local stylist gives out cosmetic care tips
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Shannon Sherrell, the event organizer and owner of ‘SS Beauty', showed attendees how to properly manage their own hair during the pandemic.
News
Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share
Updated: 23 minutes ago
“Food Not Bombs Tallahassee” is helping meet the need in our community by hosting a free food share event.
News
Leon County Booking Report: August 10, 2020
Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By
WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 9, 2020.
Latest News
News
What's Brewing? August 10, 2020
Updated: 40 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
Charles' Monday Morning Forecast: August 10, 2020
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020.
News
Florida early voting statistics
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Ryan Kaufman
The Florida Division of Elections has released the latest round of early voting statistics for this year’s August 18th primary election.
News
Free Little Pantry helps feed those in need
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Emma Wheeler
The Free Little Pantry is located on Central Avenue in downtown Valdosta.
News
Local stylists give out cosmetic care tips
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Christen Hyde
A local salon owner hosted a free beauty care class Sunday, August 9.
News
“I didn’t know where today’s food was coming from.” Food Not Bombs Tallahassee hosts free food share
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Elizabeth Millner
Sunday, Food Not Bombs Tallahassee provided free clothes and hygiene items, hot meals and grocery items to anyone in need at Lake Ella Park.