8 Gadsden County school employees test positive for COVID

Gadsden County Schools logo
Gadsden County Schools logo(GCPS)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eight employees of the Gadsden County school district have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, including an elementary school principal, according to Superintendent Roger Milton.

Milton says Greensboro Elementary School principal Stephen Pitts tested positive more than three weeks ago but has recovered. He went into quarantine, underwent treatment, has since tested negative and is back at work, says Milton.

The superintendent says the district is still on track to reopen Gadsden County schools August 31. He says district staff are working daily to prepare school buildings.

One helpful development, says Milton, is that many parents are selecting distance learning for their children. More than half of Gadsden County students, 55%, will be taking classes virtually, and only 45% will be learning in the classroom.

“It will help tremendously with safe distancing and reduce the number of people on campuses, so that will help tremendously with reduced numbers across the district and at each school,” said Milton.

The superintendent says some staff and teachers are raising concerns about the reopening, and choosing not to return. He says the district is trying to work with them to alleviate concerns and retain as many of them as possible.

