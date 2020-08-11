Advertisement

Big Ten cancels college football season for fall 2020, hopes to play in spring 2021

Courtesy: Associated press
Courtesy: Associated press(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Adam Silverstein
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Following a morning meeting of the conference’s presidents, the Big Ten on Tuesday has decided to cancel the college football season for fall 2020 with hopes of playing in spring 2021, league sources tell CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. With this decision, the Big Ten has become the first Power Five conference to decide not to play this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentiment throughout college football entering Sunday night was that the Big Ten and Pac-12 would cancel their seasons this week. However, the combination of outspoken coaches and the #WeWantToPlay X #WeAreUnited movement that developed suddenly late Sunday seemed to give pause to the five major conferences.

Big Ten coaches -- including Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s James Franklin and Nebraska’s Scott Frost -- publicly advocated for playing the 2020 season on Monday.

For weeks, it was believed that if any Power Five conference decided to punt first on playing college football in the fall, it would be the Big Ten. After all, this was the conference that announced over a month ago it was moving to a conference-only schedule for the fall.

The Big Ten became the first conference to make such an adjustment in a move that blindsided their Power Five brethren. However, in short order, the other conferences ultimately made similar moves albeit with varied configurations and projected start dates.

Though cancellations have been taking place at all levels of college football, only recently did they affect the 130-team FBS. UConn was the first FBS team to call curtains on a fall 2020 season last week; UMass followed suit on Tuesday. The MAC was the first FBS conference to call off playing fall sports; it was joined by the Mountain West on Monday. Old Dominion on Monday became the first individual member of an FBS conference (Conference USA) to cancel its season.

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Gov. DeSantis pushing for college football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Is the college football season on the verge of cancellation?

College

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

College

MAC becomes first FBS conference to cancel 2020 college football season for the fall

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
|
By Adam Silverstein
The MAC canceled its 2020 college football season Saturday because of player safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

College

Thomas University may consider adding women’s flag football in ‘next few years’

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
Thomas University Athletic Director Rick Pearce says while it isn’t coming immediately, women’s flag football could be in the Night Hawks repertoire soon.

Latest News

College

Thomas University tabs former player as men’s head basketball coach

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Thomas University Night Hawks have named Taylor “T.J.” Rines as the school’s new men’s head basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Rattlers

FAMU football season canceled after MEAC suspends 2020 fall sports

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Mid Eastern Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports until further notice, a press release from the conference says.

College

SIAC fall sports cancellations puts wrench FAMU, VSU football schedules

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
With the SIAC’s announcement of the cancelation of fall sports, the football schedules for Florida A&M and Valdosta State have been impacted.

College

Rattlers’ rival Wildcats making move to SWAC

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida A&M’s biggest rival, Bethune-Cookman University, has announced they will be leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic for the Southwestern Athletic Conference in time for the 2021/22 athletic season.

Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.