DBPR suspends Pockets Pool and Pub’s alcohol license

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pockets Pool and Pub has had its alcohol license suspended, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced Tuesday.

According to DBPR, the emergency suspension was issued because it found there was an immediate danger to public health, safety and welfare if the pool hall continued to operate with the license.

The suspension was officially ordered on Monday.

You can read the agency order below or at this link.

