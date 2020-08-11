Advertisement

DL Dennis Briggs is second FSU player to opt out of 2020 season

Florida State defensive lineman Dennis Briggs is the second football player to opt out of playing the 2020 season due to health concerns over COVID-19.
By Brendan Sonnone
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State defensive lineman Dennis Briggs is the second football player to opt out of playing the 2020 season due to health concerns over COVID-19.

Coach Mike Norvell stated the two players opted out this season during a round-table with Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday. RS Soph. defensive end Jamarcus Chatman was one of the players, as the school announced last week, but Briggs was a name that was not previously known.

Athletic director David Coburn confirmed to media members at the round table after the event that Briggs was the second FSU player Norvell was discussing.

The question occurred when DeSantis asked Norvell about what would happen to players that opted out. Norvell stated that their scholarships would be honored and they would be eligible to play when they returned the following season.

Briggs, a redshirt sophomore, was expected to be a key part of FSU’s interior defensive line rotation. The Kissimmee native played in all 13 games last season, starting two.

Norvell stressed on Monday that he and his team wanted to play the 2020 season. Those currently with the team -- including staffers -- are with the program voluntarily right now as all, according to Norvell, were given the option to opt out this season if they felt uncomfortable about their safety amid the pandemic.

