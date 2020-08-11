Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable with Norvell, FSU administrators to show support for playing season

“We want you guys to play,” said Governor DeSantis, who said he went to the indoor practice field to send a message.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis used a visit to the Florida State indoor football practice field Tuesday to send a message to other schools and governors that football is important and they need to find a way to play this fall. 

Florida State fans will have to social distance, wear masks, and admission will likely be staggered. Who gets in and the rest of the details are still being worked out.

“To take away that season would be short-circuiting the dreams of so many student-athletes who have worked for, in many cases, their whole lives,” said DeSantis.

FSU President John Thrasher said he expects the governor’s support will help shore up other ACC schools.

“And frankly, what we want to send is a message to some of the other schools that may be teetering on whether or not to play football. We think it’s in the best interests of our student-athletes,” said Thrasher.

Just two Florida State players have opted out of this season so far. That leaves roughly another 120 others who are still willing to play ball.

Two players, who both sat out last year due to injury, said they can’t watch another year go by.

“I need to play, I need to get some film, you know?” said FSU defensive end Joshua Kaindoh.

Seminoles Athletic Director David Coburn assured strict protocols are in place.

“We’re testing weekly now, and we will probably go to bi-weekly testing during the season,” said Coburn.

And because the safety measures are so stringent, the governor believes the players themselves will likely be safer. 

“For these athletes, the risk is very low, but whatever risk there is, to me, outside of this structured environment, I think the risk goes up. I don’t think the risk goes down,” said DeSantis.

Not on the schedule, though, is a game between Florida State and the University of Florida. 

The governor said it’s just not in the cards this fall.

Without football revenue, President Thrasher told reporters funding for other Olympic type sports would be difficult. 

The first FSU game is set for September 12.

You can watch the full roundtable below.

Florida college athletics roundtable 8/11/20

LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable on college athletics at FSU Football's practice facility.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

