‘I know what it can do to some people': Chiles AD Eto continues COVID recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chiles Athletic Director Mike Eto is still recovering from home after a fight with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized for days.

“Physically,” Eto said, “I’m still working on my breathing. I’m on oxygen 24/7.”

Eto says he received a negative test on July 9, but was so sick by July 12, his wife forced him to go to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where he spent the next nine days.

“It was kind of a blur, to be honest with you,” he recalled.

Eto, a diabetic, was getting treatment for the virus, as well as his underlying condition. But, soon after being admitted, his overall condition grew worse.

“My oxygen level dropped down to in the 60s, so they put me on some soft oxygen machine,” he said. “I don’t even know what it was called to be honest with you. I was on that machine for a while. From what I remember, they told me the next step was going to be to incubate me.”

Fortunately for Eto, incubation was not necessary.

He says the worst part was not being able to see his family.

“It was more mental because your family cannot come see you. That floor is locked down.”

Eto says he thinks he contracted the virus after attending summer voluntary workouts at Chiles.

“I was down by the football guys and the volleyball folks that week, and not for an extremely long period of time. Maybe 20, 30 minutes,” he said.

He still believes athletes should play, but thinks precautions need to be taken seriously.

“Now I have a little bit of reservations, because I know what it can do to some people,” he said. “If some of our older coaches have some underlying conditions and get it, I would feel bad.”

Eto and his wife, Allison, released a statement on Monday to thank the Chiles and Tallahassee community for their “love and support.”

A message from Coach Eto to the T-Wolves. pic.twitter.com/iqArlksKCl — Lawton Chiles High (@chilestwolves) August 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.