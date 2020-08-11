Advertisement

Jackson County deputies looking for man who exposed himself in Walmart

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a man who inappropriately touched a woman and exposed himself at the Walmart in Marianna on August 5.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT
A woman told deputies she saw a man following her around the store last Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. As she made her way to the health and beauty section, the unidentified man approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim says she tried to get away from the man, but he continued to follow her to another aisle. The man then “exposed himself and performed lewd and perverted acts” in front of the victim and several young girls, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says the store’s video surveillance verified the victim’s allegations.

According to deputies, the suspect is a heavyset black man with a shaved head.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity, reach out to the sheriff’s office at 850-482-9648 or call Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

“The Sheriff’s Office asks that you please not post your suspicions on-line as it may bring undue harm to the wrong person,” deputies wrote on Facebook. “Positive identification is difficult based on the facial covering, but your information may be the piece of the puzzle that helps bring this individual to justice.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

