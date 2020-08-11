Advertisement

Leon County deputies reunite missing children with mother

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two 4-year-old children found wandering on the side of Crawfordville Highway Tuesday morning have been reunited with their mother.
By WCTV Staff
Aug. 11, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two 4-year-old children found wandering on the side of Crawfordville Highway Tuesday morning have been reunited with their mother.

A 911 caller who noticed the children wandering on the street notified police about them. A deputy from the sheriff’s office saw the children around 9 a.m. and started to ask them where their home was. According to LCSO, the children were not very clear with their details.

The Department of Children and Families assisted LCSO in this incident. The children were safe with deputies until they were with their mom again.

