Leon County, Panhandle schools to propose moving football and volleyball to spring, baseball and softball to fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors will vote on when teams can officially get on the practice field.

Friday’s meeting was originally scheduled to not be streamed for public consumption, but the FHSAA has since reversed course.

WCTV has confirmed one item that will be on the table; a proposal from Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna, and other Panhandle leaders, to swap a handful of seasons in the spring and fall.

Under the proposal, football, volleyball and track and field would move to the spring, while baseball and softball would be moved up to the fall season.

