Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: August 11, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms quickly moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia areas on Tuesday.

At 2:11 p.m., the weather station at the Tallahassee Airport recorded 55 mph wind gusts as a severe thunderstorm moved through Leon County. These storms will likely continue for the remainder of the afternoon and linger into the evening.

The main hazard with storms for the rest of the day are high straight-line wind gusts.

Isolated showers are still possible overnight, with temperatures cooling into the mid-to-upper-70s.

Shoers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon; these showers will keep temperatures cool, in the upper-80s and low-90s across the area.

High chances for rain continue for the rest of the week, keeping temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Chances for scattered showers continue this weekend but will be less widespread than this week.

To begin next week, temperatures will start to climb back into the mid-90s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 11, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances will remain in the forecast throughout the week.

News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 11, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says rain chances will remain in the forecast throughout the week.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 10.

Weather

Higher rain chances this week

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Multiple features along with deep moisture will help increase rain chances throughout the work week in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Latest News

Forecast

Charles’ Monday Morning Forecast: August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020.

News

Charles' Monday Morning Forecast: August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, August 9th Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
We’ll start Monday morning with a mostly sunny sky, but clouds will likely build around mid-day. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, not everyone will see rain, but grabbing an umbrella before you head out the door is a good idea. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s in places that don’t see rain.

Weather

Hannah's Sunday, August 8th Evening Update

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Better rain chances are expected as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Sunday forecast.

News

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 9 - Morning Update