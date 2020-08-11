Mike’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: August 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms quickly moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia areas on Tuesday.

At 2:11 p.m., the weather station at the Tallahassee Airport recorded 55 mph wind gusts as a severe thunderstorm moved through Leon County. These storms will likely continue for the remainder of the afternoon and linger into the evening.

The main hazard with storms for the rest of the day are high straight-line wind gusts.

Isolated showers are still possible overnight, with temperatures cooling into the mid-to-upper-70s.

Shoers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon; these showers will keep temperatures cool, in the upper-80s and low-90s across the area.

High chances for rain continue for the rest of the week, keeping temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Chances for scattered showers continue this weekend but will be less widespread than this week.

To begin next week, temperatures will start to climb back into the mid-90s.

