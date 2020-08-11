National Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression could form today in Atlantic
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center is watching a low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is showing signs of strengthening and could become a tropical depression at any point today.
The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 90% chance of developing into an organized storm within the next 24 to 48 hours.
