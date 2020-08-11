Advertisement

Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - The Big Ten won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

